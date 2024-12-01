Lafreniere notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Lafreniere snapped a three-game slump when he set up a Vincent Trocheck tally in the first period. The 23-year-old Lafreniere ended with nine points over 14 contests in November, though he also took a minus-9 rating this month. The winger is up to 17 points, 48 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-10 rating through 23 outings overall in a top-six role. His offense is roughly in line with where it was in 2023-24, when he had 28 goals and 57 points over 82 regular-season games.