Lafreniere scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Lafreniere and J.T. Miller assisted on each other's tallies in this contest. The 23-year-old Lafreniere has five points over his last three contests, and this was his third multi-point effort across 14 games in March, a month that's seen him put up two goals and nine assists. The winger has 16 goals, 43 points, 142 shots on net, 108 hits and a minus-14 rating through 73 outings overall.