Lafreniere tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over St. Louis.

Lafreniere picked up an assist on K'Andre Miller's game-tying goal in the third period. The 21-year-old winger would log the game-winning marker later in the frame, deflecting a Mika Zibanejad shot past Jordan Binnington to give the Rangers a 5-4 lead. The two-point performance snapped a four-game scoring drought for Lafreniere. He's up to four goals and eight assists through 27 games this season.