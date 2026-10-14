Lafreniere scored twice in a 4-1 victory over the Lightning on Tuesday night.

The snipes extended his goal streak to a career-best four games (seven goals) and his point streak to six games (10 points). Lafreniere's goals both came in the first, and his second stood as the winner. Surprisingly, his seven goals have him temporarily tied for second in the NHL. Lafreniere has two seasons of 57 points in his last three, and at 25, his draft pedigree has slipped a few notches. But he's talented and this could be a real step forward. Beware the bloated shooting percentage (38.9) -- his career average is 14.2, so the plummet is coming.