Lafreniere notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Lafreniere. While he's generally been more consistent this year, the 22-year-old winger has also endured a few slumps. He's up to 27 points, 120 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-10 rating through 47 outings. Lafreniere continues to see time mainly on the second line and second power-play unit.