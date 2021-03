Lafreniere scored a goal on his only shot Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Lafreniere benefited from a lucky bounce on his goal, crashing the net and having Pavel Buchnevich's shot bank off of his body and past Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton. It was only the third goal of the year for the teenaged rookie, but it did extend his point streak to a modest three games (one goal, two assists) and landed him on the scoresheet for the fourth time in his last five contests.