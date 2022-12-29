Lafreniere will be a healthy scratch against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lafreniere will be replaced in the lineup by Sammy Blais. Lafreniere has been a bit of a bust since he was drafted first overall in 2020, scoring 36 goals and adding 33 assists in 171 games, including five goals and 17 points in 36 games this season. He was dropped to the fourth line from the first unit and will now watch Thursday's tilt from the press box.