Lafreniere signed a two-year, $4.65 million contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, per Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

Lafreniere completed his entry-level contract, making him a restricted free agent this summer. He had 16 goals and 39 points in 81 contests last season. While the 21-year-old has largely served in a middle-six role over his first three campaigns with New York, the Rangers originally took him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, and he still has considerable upside. Lafreniere has a lot to prove and should have plenty of motivation given his next payday will be heavily influenced by how he produces during the two years of this contract.