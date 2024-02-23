Lafreniere scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Thursday's 5-1 victory over New Jersey.

The 22-year-old jumped on a loose puck late in the first period and ripped it past Nico Daws to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. Lafreniere then scored again late in the second, taking a feed from Vincent Trocheck and splitting the Devils' defense from the blue line. It was Lafreniere's second multi-goal game of the season, and with 16 tallies in 2023-24 he's already matched last season's total in 24 fewer games. The first overall pick in the 2020 Draft appears to be settling in on a dangerous line with Trocheck and Artemi Panarin, and over the last nine games Lafreniere has five goals and eight points.