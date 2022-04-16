Lafreniere scored two goals in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Both tallies came in the third period as the Rangers put the game away. Lafreniere snapped an eight-game point drought with the performance, and the 20-year-old hasn't yet lived up to his billing as the first overall pick in the 2020 Draft, scoring 17 goals and 27 points through 73 games this season.