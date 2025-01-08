Lafreniere scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.
Both goals came in the first period as the Rangers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but their leaky defense once again let them down. Lafreniere snapped a 13-game goal drought with the performance, and on the season the first overall pick in the 2020 Draft has churned out 11 goals and 24 points in 40 appearances.
