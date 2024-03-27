Lafreniere scored two goals in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers.
Both tallies came in a wild third period that saw both teams combine for seven goals. Lafreniere is heating up to close out the campaign, and over the last seven games the 22-year-old winger has produced four goals and eight points. He sits three points short of reaching 50 for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Two points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Big three-point effort in loss•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Lights lamp twice against Devils•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Two helpers against Isles•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Nets OT winner•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Hands out helper•