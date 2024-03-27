Share Video

Link copied!

Lafreniere scored two goals in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers.

Both tallies came in a wild third period that saw both teams combine for seven goals. Lafreniere is heating up to close out the campaign, and over the last seven games the 22-year-old winger has produced four goals and eight points. He sits three points short of reaching 50 for the first time in his career.

More News