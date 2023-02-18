Lafreniere scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Oilers.

Lafreniere got the Rangers within a tally when he scored in the third period. Mika Zibanejad then tied the game, and it was Lafreniere who delivered the winning shootout tally. The 21-year-old winger has found a groove lately with four goals and five helpers over his last 10 contests. He's up to 10 goals, 28 points, 99 shots on net, 104 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 55 outings overall.