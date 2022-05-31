Lafreniere notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7.
Lafreniere didn't score in the second round, but he picked up three helpers in seven contests, including an assist in each of the last two games. The 20-year-old winger is up to seven points, 19 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-3 rating in 14 playoff outings while filling a third-line role admirably.
