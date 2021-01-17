Lafreniere skated on the second line with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Islanders. He finished with three shots and a plus-2 rating.

The rookie first overall pick played his natural left wing on the third line in the season opener, but coach David Quinn immediately shuffled the lines after the team suffered a shutout loss. Lafreniere looked much more dangerous in his second game, even though he was held off the scoresheet once again. Both Lafreniere and Panarin are in constant motion with and without the puck, so the rookie shouldn't be hampered by playing on his off wing alongside one of the league's premier left wings if this combination sticks.