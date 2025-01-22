Lafreniere scored an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Senators.
Lafreniere recorded his first multi-point effort since Jan. 7, when he scored two goals in a 5-4 loss to the Stars. The star winger is having a down year compared to 2023-24, however, when he established a career-high mark in points with 57. He's notched 28 points in 47 outings in the current campaign, including seven (four goals, three helpers) in his 11 outings this month.
