Lafreniere scored a goal Monday as the Rangers handled the Ducks 6-4.

Lafreniere, the 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick, is attempting to find his footing at the NHL level. Entering Monday, Lafreniere had 31 goals in 138 games, including 19 goals in 79 appearances last season. In four outings this season, the 21-year-old left winger has three points. Lafreniere on Monday also added two shots on goal and a minus-1 rating for s second-straight game.