Lafreniere scored a goal, blocked two shots and provided three hits in Sunday's 4-2 win against Vegas.

Lafreniere tallied early in the second period to level the game at one apiece. The 23-year-old winger is up to 14 goals, 31 points, 73 hits and 123 shots on net in 52 appearances this season. While the first overall selection from the 2020 draft has experienced dry spells on offense throughout the season, he has six points across his last seven contests. With the Rangers playing at an elevated level over the past month, Lafreniere is in a good situation on the second line and should come close to his career-best point total of 57 points from last season.