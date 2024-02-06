Lafreniere scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime victory over Colorado.

After Artemi Panarin tied the game 1-1 in the third period, Lafreniere notched the game-winner 1:53 into overtime, giving the Rangers a 2-1 win. The 22-year-old winger now has two goals and four points in his last four games after he was held to just one point in his previous seven contests. Overall, Lafreniere is up to 13 goals and 30 points through 50 games this season.