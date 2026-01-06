Lafreniere score a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Lafreniere has a goal and three assists over two contests in January, with two of those points coming on the power play. It could be another small burst of offense for the winger -- he's earned just one point streak of at least three games this season, but he's in a top-six role that could lead to more sustained success. Overall, he's at nine goals, 24 points (four on the power play), 86 shots on net, 62 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 44 appearances.