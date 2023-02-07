Lafreniere scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Flames.

Lafreniere tallied the overtime winner, starting an odd-man rush before finishing a rebound opportunity on a Mika Zibanejad shot. Lafreniere has been quietly productive of late, with points in four of his last five games. The 21-year-old winger has two goals and three assists in those five contests after he was held to just one point in his previous nine games. Lafreniere is up to seven goals and 16 assists through 49 appearances this season.