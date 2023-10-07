Per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today, Lafreniere (upper body) is not at practice Saturday.

Lafreniere's availability for Opening Night on Thursday against Buffalo is unclear at this time. He is considered day-to-day. Lafreniere has been a major disappointment after being selected first overall by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has posted just 47 goals and 44 assists in 216 career regular-season games, which includes a mere six points on the power play.