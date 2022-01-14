Lafreniere was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Thursday.
Lafreniere won't play Thursday versus the Sharks and will need to return two negative tests before he's cleared. Lauri Pajuniemi was called up from the taxi squad to take Lafreniere's place on the roster.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Goal and assist in win•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Buries goal Friday•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Picks up assist Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Snaps six-game point drought•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: One of each in win•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Nets winner in hometown•