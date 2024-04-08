Lafreniere scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Lafreniere set up Artemi Panarin's goal in the third period, which was the game-winner. Panarin returned the favor, feeding Lafreniere for the empty-netter to secure the victory. Lafreniere hasn't been consistent lately, but he has four multi-point efforts over his last seven games with seven goals and four assists in that span. On the year, he's produced 27 tallies, 56 points, 208 shots on net, 72 hits and a plus-2 rating through 78 appearances.