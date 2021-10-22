Lafreniere scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Lafreniere helped out on a Filip Chytil goal just 2:12 into the game. In the third period, Lafreniere scored on a pass from Sammy Blais to give the Rangers the lead for good. A second-line role on his natural left-wing side has helped Lafreniere produce three points and 13 shots on net through five games. He's added nine hits, a plus-1 rating and four PIM, adding a bit of grit in addition to promising scoring potential from the 2020 first overall pick.