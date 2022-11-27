Lafreniere scored a first-period goal during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the slow-starting Oilers.
Taking advantage of an AHL call-up Philip Broberg in front of the net, Lafreniere, connecting for the first time in 12 outings, redirected a shot by Adam Fox from the right face-off circle to give the host Rangers an early lead Saturday. The 21-year-old left winger scored on his lone shot on goal. Lafreniere, who has 10 points in 22 appearances this season, has collected a goal and two assists during his past three games.
