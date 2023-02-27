Lafreniere scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
Lafreniere's shot deflected off the leg of a sprawling Jonathan Quick and into the back of the net, giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead in the first period. The goal snaps a three-game pointless skid for Lafreniere. The 21-year-old winger has 11 goals, 18 assists, and 114 hits through 59 games this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Supplies power-play goal•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Makes impact in win•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Nets winner Monday•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Two points against Florida•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Practicing on third line•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Healthy scratch Thursday•