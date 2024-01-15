Lafreniere scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Capitals.

The 22-year-old winger was left all alone in the Washington zone on a clearing attempt by the Caps that didn't quite make it, and while Lafreniere's initial shot attempt was denied by Charlie Lindgren, he coolly slotted home his own rebound. Lafreniere has been productive over the last month, collecting three goals and 10 points in the last 13 games, and while he still has yet to live up to his billing as the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, he is on pace for his first career 20-goal, 50-point campaign.