Lafreniere scored the game's only goal on a team-high six shots in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Penguins.

Lafreniere was buzzing all night, and he provided the entirety of Wednesday's scoring by converting a breakaway with a backhand just over five minutes into the game. The first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has been slow to develop, but Lafreniere's tracking towards a breakout season with eight goals and four assists through 17 games. Only two of his points have come on the power play, but Lafreniere's thriving at even strength while skating on a line with elite setup man Artemi Panarin.