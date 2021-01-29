Lafreniere scored the overtime winner in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sabres for his first NHL point.

Lafreniere had his best game as a pro, consistently generating dangerous chances. His first three shots were denied by Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark, but Lafreniere got the last laugh by beating Ullmark on a 2-on-1 rush to win it in overtime. The rookie first overall pick hasn't looked at all out of place at the NHL level despite his lack of production to this point, so perhaps he'll stop gripping his stick so tightly and start to mark the scoresheet more consistently now that he has seen one go in.