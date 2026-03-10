Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Pots power-play winner Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lafreniere scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Flyers.
Both points came in the first period as New York surged to a 3-0 lead before intermission. The game-winner was Lafreniere's fourth of the season, one shy of his career high, while the power-play goal was his career-high fourth of the campaign. The first overall pick in the 2020 draft has taken full advantage of the larger role handed to him since Artemi Panarin played his last game for the Rangers -- over the last 11 games, Lafreniere has five goals and 11 points.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Eight points in last six games•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Bags goal vs. Philly•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Three-point effort in loss•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Puts up two points•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Set to play Thursday•