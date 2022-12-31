Lafreniere is practicing on the third line Saturday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Lafreniere was a healthy scratch Thursday for the first time this season as Sammy Blais took his spot in the lineup. He lined up with Filip Chytil and Jimmy Vesey at practice and is expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Capitals. Lafreniere has five goals and 17 points in 36 games this season.