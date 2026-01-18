Lafreniere notched two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Lafreniere had a hand in both of Artemi Panarin's goals in the contest. The 24-year-old Lafreniere is up to two goals and six helpers over seven outings in January. For the season, he's contributed 28 points (five on the power play), 93 shots on net, 65 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating while mainly playing in a top-six role through 49 games.