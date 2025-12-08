Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Puts up pair of points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lafreniere scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad set up each other's goals in the second period. The 24-year-old Lafreniere now has three points over his last two outings, and Sunday's multi-point effort was his first such game since Nov. 10 versus the Predators. For the season, Lafreniere has seven goals, 17 points, 61 shots on net, 55 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 31 appearances. He should continue to fill a top-six role.
