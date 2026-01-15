Lafreniere scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Senators.

Lafreniere has earned two goals and four assists over six games in January, but he also has a minus-6 rating this month. The winger was shuffled up to the top line after practicing in a middle-six role earlier in the week. He's up to 10 goals, 26 points (five on the power play), 91 shots on net, 65 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 48 contests this season.