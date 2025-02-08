Lafreniere tallied an assist and took one shot on goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Lafreniere was the sole helper on linemate Vincent Trocheck's goal in the first period. The 23-year-old winger is up to 18 assists, 32 points and 125 shots on net in 54 games this season. Lafreniere has two points over his last three contests and seems to be developing stronger chemistry with Trocheck since the center moved to the second line. The first selection from the 2020 NHL Entry Draft will have to improve the consistency of his offensive production if he wants to match his point total of 57 from a year ago.