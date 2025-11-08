Lafreniere recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Lafreniere scored a goal for the first time since the Oct. 9 win over the Sabres. Even though this was the fifth time he cracked the scoresheet in the Rangers' last seven games, it was just the second time he delivered a multi-point effort. Lafreniere is one of several Rangers players who have been struggling on offense. Despite holding a top-six role in the lineup and being part of the second power-play unit, the 24-year-old has only accrued an underwhelming eight points (two goals, six helpers) in 15 games.