Lafreniere scored three goals on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Lafreniere assisted on Oliver Bjorkstrand's opening goal, then scored 25 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0. The 24-year-old winger saved his last two goals for the final stretch, scoring two empty-netters as the Islanders pushed for an equalizer late in the third period. Lafreniere hadn't scored in his previous four appearances this season, but with eight shots in that span, and three goals in this contest, he figures to remain a valuable fantasy contributor as a top-six forward for the Rangers.