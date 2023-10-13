Lafreniere scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Buffalo.

Lafreniere opened the scoring 3:47 into the first period, burying a net-front feed from Artemi Panarin to give the Rangers an early 1-0 lead. The 22-year-old Lafreniere is in line for an expanded role to start the 2023-24 campaign, skating on New York's second line with Panarin and Filip Chytil. Now in his fourth NHL season after he was selected first overall in 2020, Lafreniere posted 16 goals and 39 points in 81 games last year.