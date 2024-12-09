Lafreniere scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Kraken.

Lafreniere snapped a seven-game goal drought with his third-period tally. During that span, he collected four assists to remain somewhat productive. The winger is up to nine goals, 11 helpers, 57 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-11 rating while seeing steady top-six usage this season.