Lafreniere scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Lafreniere tallied the opening goal 1:31 into the second period. The winger's offense showed up again this weekend with a goal and an assist in two games to snap his four-game slump. The 21-year-old is up to five points, 28 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating through 10 contests while mainly seeing second-line minutes.