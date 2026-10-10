Lafreniere scored a power-play goal on his lone shot in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Lafreniere opened the scoring at 10:17 of the first period, converting on the man advantage off assists from J.T. Miller and Pavel Dorofeyev. The winger has scored New York's last three goals, providing a consistent offensive spark despite the team's struggles Friday. He posted a four-point hat trick Tuesday against the Islanders and is enjoying an excellent start to the season, racking up five points (three goals, two assists) and 11 shots on goal in his first five appearances.