Lafreniere scored two goals in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Lafreniere tallied in the second period to briefly give the Rangers a 2-1 lead, and then scored with 11 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 3-3. He also provided the only shootout tally to secure the win. The 22-year-old winger has clicked on the second line with Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin since Filip Chytil (upper body landed on injured reserve. Lafreniere is up to seven goals, 11 points, 24 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 14 contests. It's not a full-blown breakout yet, but he's on pace for a career year.