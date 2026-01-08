Lafreniere (illness) is slated to play in Thursday's game against the Sabres, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Lafreniere missed Wednesday's practice session due to an illness, but he participated in Thursday's optional morning skate and should be good to suit up without missing game action. Across his last six appearances, Lafreniere has recorded two goals, four assists, seven blocked shots, three hits and two PIM while averaging 18:09 of ice time.