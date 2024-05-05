Lafreniere notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Lafreniere helped out on an Artemi Panarin goal in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. This was Lafreniere's fifth helper in as many postseason contests, though only two of them have come at even strength. Lafreniere has added nine shots on net, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating while filling a middle-six role for the Rangers during the playoffs.