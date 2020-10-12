Lafreniere agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Monday.

Lafreniere was selected by New York with the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and is a lock to secure a spot on the 23-man roster this season. The rookie winger racked up 112 points in 52 games with QMJHL Rimouski, his second season reaching the 100-point threshold. Looking ahead to the 2020-21 campaign, Lafreniere projects to slot into a third-line assignment to start but could quickly move his way up to a top-six role.