The Rangers announced Thursday that they have chosen not to release Lafreniere for the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championships, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Although it's tough to hold a player out for the prestigious tournament, the Rangers elected to take a cautious approach to protect their 2020 No. 1 overall pick. Lafreniere represented Candada in the last two tournaments, including racking up 10 points in last year's tournament, earning the gold medal and tournament MVP. Lafreniere continues to prepare for the start of the 2020-21 NHL season where he projects to start his career.