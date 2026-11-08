Lafreniere distributed two assists, placed two shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over Seattle.

Lafreniere chipped in with a pair of secondary helpers Saturday, including one on Pavel Dorofeyev's go-ahead goal in the second period. Overall, the 25-year-old Lafreniere is up to nine assists, 18 points, 41 shots on net 20 hits and eight blocked shots over 18 games this season. The 2026-27 campaign has been the best start to a season across his seven-year career. Lafreniere is also developing into a solid two-way player which gives him strong standalone fantasy value in most standard leagues for the time being.