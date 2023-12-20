Lafreniere scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Toronto.

Lafreniere put the Rangers ahead 2-1 midway through the second period with a power-play marker, banking a shot off a Leafs' defender and past Martin Jones. The goal ended a stretch of 12 games without a goal for Lafreniere -- he logged just four assists in that span. The 22-year-old winger had cooled off significantly after a strong start to the season, though he's maintained a top-six role on a line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. Overall, Lafreniere has nine goals and 17 points through 30 games this year.