Lafreniere had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Florida.

Lafreniere took a cross-ice pass from defender Jacob Trouba and fooled Radko Gudas forehand-backhand before beating Sergei Bobrovsky late in the second. He had gone eight games without any points, dating back to March 9 in Montreal. And it was Lafreniere's first assist since Feb. 11, a span of 20 games. He has 15 goals and 19 assists in 72 games, which is a slight bump from last season's 31 points, including 19 goals. Lafreniere's growth has been slow, but don't give up on him in dynasty formats.